DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead

(MGN)
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A weekend shooting leaves one man dead in Phenix City. This marks the city’s 5th homicide of the year.

Phenix City Police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spent her day in the LP Stough Apartments off 10th Avenue talking to neighbors who explained the news of the shooting comes as a surprise in their usual quiet community.

“It needs to be stopped,” Timothy Harris said. “They need to find God.”

Early Sunday morning, shots were fired inside one of an apartment complex. The exact location is unknown as the investigation continues.

The Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to 101 10th Avenue South, the LP Stough Apartments, at about 4:30 AM Sunday when they got the call that a person was unresponsive and not breathing.

That’s when officers found 47-year-old Mendel King of Phenix City suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Timothy Harris is from this neighborhood. He said he has kids of his own that frequent the area.

“This is not a violent neighborhood. It’s very peaceful, somewhere you can live,” Harris told us. “Stuff happens everywhere. I feel the kids are safe, but wicked things happen everywhere. It is what it is.”

46-year-old Joanne Paige of Phenix City now sitting behind bars. She was taken into custody at the scene and charged with murder.

Ernest Davis used to live in this neighborhood. He said he walks down the street everyday, but is more at peace now that the suspect is behind bars.

“I used to live over here a long time ago, and I have never seen anyone around here be this violent before,” Davis told Williams. “It makes me angry, and I don’t have anything to do with people when I see them coming.”

Count on News Leader 9 to keep you updated on the latest developments in this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

