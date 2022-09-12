Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75

FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his re-licensing hearing in Long Beach, Calif., on July 25, 1990. Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground more than three decades ago in Alaska, causing one of the worst oil spills in U.S. history, has died in July 2022, the New York Times reported. He was 75.(AP Photo/Alan Greth, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Joseph Hazelwood, the captain of the Exxon Valdez that grounded on Alaska’s Bligh Reef in 1989, causing one of the nation’s worst oil spills, has died.

A nephew, Sam Hazelwood, confirmed to The New York Times that Joseph Hazelwood died at age 75 in July after struggling with COVID-19 and cancer.

Hazelwood was accused of drinking before the ship left Valdez, Alaska, but witnesses at his trial disputed that he was drunk.

He handed control of the ship off to a third mate and was below deck when the tanker grounded.

He was the lone person criminally charged but was only convicted of a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting
An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Squid Game,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ vie for Emmy Awards
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
LIVE: In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19