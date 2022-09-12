Homegoing Celebration for Robert Anderson, Remembering a Columbus Trailblazer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He had that low baritone voice that I’ll always remember and I’ll always remember all the things that he did in the city of Columbus,” says Calvin Smyre, former Georgia state representative and friend of Robert Anderson for more than 65 years.

Saturday, family, friends, fraternity brothers, and elected officials honored a man who was a huge asset to the Fountain City.

Robert Lamar Anderson passed away Thursday, September 1, in his home to a decade long battle with prostate cancer.

A man who dedicated his life to giving back to his family and community, will be missed by many.

“Just a King of Columbus, he was everybody’s dad, he was our daddy, but he was everybody’s dad. We are just so grateful for the service that he gave our community.

After serving in the United States Airforce, He began his career as a high school science teacher, then worked his way up to the Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs at CB&T, now known as Synovus for 36 years. As the bank’s first Black executive as senior vice president for governmental banking, he served as inspiration to many.

He ended his career right where it started and served as a substitute teacher in the Muscogee County School district.

President of We Are Live Entertainment, Leonard Rowe says several “don’t know where they would’ve been without him.”

Anderson ensured to take chances on many small business owners to give them a platform. He was described in three words; dependable, supportive and understanding.

Anderson was a friend to many, in attendance to his transition celebration- Mayor Skip Henderson, Congressman Sanford Bishop, and friend and fraternity brother; Georgia state representative, Calvin Smyre.

“We had a friendship over a lifetime, he was just a good person,” says Smyre.

Those who spoke at Anderson’s homegoing shared heartfelt stories in his remembrance- the depth of love and gratitude for Anderson, they say is unimaginable.

“When you met him he made you feel like you were important, he made you feel like you belong, he made you feel,” says Anderson-Lewis, his daughter.

Anderson leaves behind his wife of more than 35 years, Louise Anderson, four daughters, two grandchildren and a host of other loved ones and friends.

Anderson was laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery. Thursday, September 8, would have been his 80th birthday.

