Imitation Fall Pushing Through

By Elise Uschmann
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been another gloomy and rainy day for many across the valley but big changes are in store. Tonight we will continue to see the chance for showers and storms as a cold front approaches, but what’s coming behind it is exciting news - cooler, drier air! We’ve seen a few touches of dry air over the past few weeks, but it usually doesn’t stick around for more than a day or two. This time it will knock that gulf moisture out for most of the week! This front will also keep temperatures down to the mid 80s for a few days, before warmer and wetter air takes back over. For the next 2 nights we will be able to enjoy lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, and then will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week. More good news for those who are tired of the rain - it’s staying out of the picture for the foreseeable future. The greatest chance will be over the weekend but still only around 10%, so most of us will continue to stay dry. Into the next work week similar conditions remain with the only change being slightly higher afternoon temps.

