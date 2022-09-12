Midday Dee Time: September is National Preparedness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - September is National Preparedness Month.....tell the truth, are you ready?

While we can prepare physically, it’s difficult to ever be prepared emotionally. After making sure your family is safe, one of the next phone calls you’ll probably make is to your insurance company.

Matt Wilson, USAA Executive Director of Catastrophe Operations, spoke with our Dee Armstrong on what preparedness means, and what to do if severe weather or a catastrophic event hits.

In March of 2019, hundreds of families in Smiths Station experienced what their Mayor Bubba Copeland described as total annihilation - saying it looked like a war zone.

Storms don’t just sneak up on our weather professionals. They track them and let us know what to expect and when to expect it but, they need help from people on the ground where their radar isn’t effective.

So there is such as things as a storm tracker and you can be one. John de Block is the warning coordination meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

At some point, families will decide it’s time to go to the next level of protection from storms.

Rachel Wright and her family lived through the horror that ravaged Beauregard. They decided never again for them. They had an inground storm shelter installed on their property.

Joining us this afternoon is James Ballard - who works for East Alabama storm shelters. He builds them. He has all the answers to your questions.

