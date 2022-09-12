Business Break
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)
Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)(Cobb County Sheriff's)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released.

RELATED: Funeral arrangements announced for two slain Cobb County sheriff’s deputies

Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.

Golden is charged with two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer. Cook faces several theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Fatal shooting of 2 Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies | What we know

The killings have rocked the Marietta and law enforcement communities. Law enforcement agencies have offered their condolences and one West Cobb diner offered free food to law enforcement in the wake of the killings.

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

August 2012 photos of one of the oaks at Toomer's Corner (Source: Auburn University)
Auburn fans asked not to roll certain trees after a win
Auburn fans asked not to roll certain trees after a win
Chambers Co. High School to host 2-day site selection townhall meeting
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen April 2022
