One more chance of rain before big changes arrive
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!
A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the game changer after today!
Patchy fog at first on this Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. It will be muggy and warmer than we’ve been the last few days. Highs between 83 and 86. That will be enough fuel for showers and some storms in spots, around 40% rain coverage.
Humidity drops tonight, clouds start to decrease and temperatures will be at least in the low to mid 60s across the valley Tuesday morning for the first time since June; some of the outlying spots north of Columbus in the mid to upper 50s. Some clouds, especially south of Columbus, will keep our southern areas a little warmer early Tuesday.
Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s most of the week.
The drier air means sunnier days are ahead with a lack of rain, and with the sun angle still strong this time of year, the afternoons will be plenty toasty with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We are not done with 90 degree heat yet this month, but we are getting a nice break from the excessive humidity this week although it will be lowest Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 69.
