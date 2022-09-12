One more chance of rain before big changes arrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We start the workweek off with continued mugginess and hit-or-miss rain/storms but then all that humidity falls off a cliff. You’ll notice it especially in the mornings this week!

A cold front will knock most of the mugginess out of the air by Tuesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front sits just to our north and it’s going to be responsible for the game changer after today!

The cold front will kick up storms in spots today before drying us out the rest of the week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Patchy fog at first on this Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. It will be muggy and warmer than we’ve been the last few days. Highs between 83 and 86. That will be enough fuel for showers and some storms in spots, around 40% rain coverage.

Muggy today with a 40% chance of rain/storms, especially south/east of I-85. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Humidity drops tonight, clouds start to decrease and temperatures will be at least in the low to mid 60s across the valley Tuesday morning for the first time since June; some of the outlying spots north of Columbus in the mid to upper 50s. Some clouds, especially south of Columbus, will keep our southern areas a little warmer early Tuesday.

Get some fresh air early Tuesday with these cooler temperatures! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s most of the week.

Lows will be in the 60s all week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The drier air means sunnier days are ahead with a lack of rain, and with the sun angle still strong this time of year, the afternoons will be plenty toasty with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We are not done with 90 degree heat yet this month, but we are getting a nice break from the excessive humidity this week although it will be lowest Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 69.

Sunnier, drier weather means afternoons will be plenty warm this week with less of a muggy feel and mornings will be much cooler! (Source: WTVM Weather)

