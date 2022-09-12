Police searching for missing Columbus man last seen June 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

55-year-old Curtis Lee Thomas was last seen June 2, 2019, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fletcher Avenue.

Thomas was last seen wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

He is approximately 300 pounds and is 5′7.

If you have any information on Curtis’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

