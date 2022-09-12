Business Break
Retirement home in Smiths Station provides care for veterans, heroes

By Nicole Jones-Harper
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - After serving active duty and protecting our country, veterans deserve to be taken care of and treated with honor and great care.

Loving Touch, the Home for Veterans is located in Smiths Station. This home provides care for those who served our country and for our heroes. Loving Touch says their mission is to serve those that served us to fight for our county and protect our freedom.

Loving Touch was created by a military family of a marine veteran. It is a VA certified veteran home under the community residential care with Tuskegee, Ala.

Owner Kathy Brown says she is thankful for the overwhelming support from the community.

“I’m a nurse by trade - I always love taking care of people and I decided to do the veterans because my husband is a veteran,” said Brown. “I think that they are just underserved many times over so that word deserving veterans then I don’t know who they are.”

“Well I feel real comfortable here. I’ve been here for 13 years and I wouldn’t have no other way to be with the staff here Mr. Rudy had a purple heart and Miss Kathy overall takes care of me every day,” said Paul Corley, resident.

The plaque honors previous residents that have passed on - five of them died due to COVID within a 3 week span. But unfortunately this was before the availability of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The goal of Loving Touch is to provide the veterans with a home atmosphere so they can feel the love and protection they so richly deserve.

