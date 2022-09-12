Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19

Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed.

According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project.

Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and drive cautiously in those areas.

The closure is expected to last through Oct. 19.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Colleagues and friends remember Ralston Jarrett
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Missing teen Emma Linek
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl spotted getting off train at Lindbergh station

Latest News

Wreck on Manchester Expressway
Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck
ALEA shares safety tips for the water and roads amid upcoming holiday weekend, summer months
10 Ala. traffic fatalities over Labor Day weekend, says ALEA
Car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Car accident on I-185N in Columbus causing traffic delays
Fatal crash Ala. Highway 50
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50