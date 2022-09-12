Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 19, Illges Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed.

According to the city of Columbus, this closure is due to the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project.

Drivers should pay close attention to the detour signs and drive cautiously in those areas.

The closure is expected to last through Oct. 19.

