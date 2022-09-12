Business Break
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Class will be in session - outdoors - for a new school planning to open in Columbus early next year. Enrollment is open for a new non-traditional school that encourages outdoor learning.

A new school called ‘Bloom’ - the Midland Forest School - will be the first school of its kind in the Chattahoochee Valley. It’s five acres of wooded land - all designed for child-led exploration and discovery.

A forest school is a long-term outdoor recreation program that invites children to be curious while learning how to be respectful of the Earth. The goal is to provide children with a welcoming space to learn and express themselves authentically.

Founder and Director of Bloom, Lizzie Diquattro, who is passionate about learning all there is to know about nature, decided to bring ‘’Bloom” to the area after finding out the nearest one is in Atlanta.

“We are going to encourage self exploration - we’ll have different paths that are cut through the property that are open for them to explore. Some kids like to climb on logs, some kids like to climb on trees and so we’ve worked on creating a property that is safe to do that,” said Diquattro. “It’s important to me and I want to kids to learn how to be out in nature safely but also learn that they can do things they’ve never done before.”

Bloom is for the ages 2-6 years old. A typical day for your child could include gardening, foraging, tree climbing, and American Sign Language. Bloom is considered a ‘Mother’s Morning Out’ style of a program.

It is located on County Line Road just off of Manchester Expressway. Right now, you can apply to and tour Bloom Midland Forest School as early as October.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

