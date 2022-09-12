Two people injured in house party shooting in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in LaGrange.

Police responded to the call in the 100 block of Cedar Street just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say a person open fired in the street as a house party was winding down.

No word on the extent the victims’ injuries or any suspects right now.

Officials say a vehicle with two other people inside was involved in the incident. Fortunately those individuals were not hurt.

Contact LaGrange police if you have any information to help in their investigation.

