Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say

FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a pedestrian.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT.

The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway.

The ambulance hit a person walking in the left-hand lane of the highway who was wearing all black at the time, the release said.

According to AMR officials, the ambulance crew provided care to the pedestrian on the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

AMR officials released the following statement in connection to the crash:

An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority, and the incident is under review.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

