Avoiding download troubles with Auburn game day tickets

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many Auburn fans were stuck outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium this past weekend due to the university experiencing an issue with their ticket provider.

Some fans were left unable to access their ticket through Auburn Tigers app.

Auburn officials said the app during Saturday’s game was corrupted due to the high volume.

They recommend downloading all tickets to your wallet days before the game to save you time and stress when arriving at the gate.

Director of Strategic Communication Jeff Shearer says if you’re still having trouble, all ticket booths will be available to assist you.

“We would ask fans to go ahead and download their tickets today or anytime before you arrive to the stadium on Saturday so that you already have them on your digital wallet so that you’re ready to go when you arrive here at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” said Shearer

