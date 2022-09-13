Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Avoiding download troubles with Auburn game day tickets

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Many Auburn fans were stuck outside of Jordan-Hare Stadium this past weekend due to the university experiencing an issue with their ticket provider.

Some fans were left unable to access their ticket through Auburn Tigers app.

Auburn officials said the app during Saturday’s game was corrupted due to the high volume.

They recommend downloading all tickets to your wallet days before the game to save you time and stress when arriving at the gate.

Director of Strategic Communication Jeff Shearer says if you’re still having trouble, all ticket booths will be available to assist you.

“We would ask fans to go ahead and download their tickets today or anytime before you arrive to the stadium on Saturday so that you already have them on your digital wallet so that you’re ready to go when you arrive here at Jordan-Hare Stadium,” said Shearer

To find out how to download the tickets, click here.

To stay updated on any game day information or ticket issues, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead

Latest News

Glenwood football 2022
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups, Pick’em September 15-17
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries the ball against San Jose State during the first...
Auburn defeats San José State 24-16
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) back to pass against Texas at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas...
Alabama kicks late field goal, survives upset with 20-19 win over Texas
Opelika defeats Central
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlights and final scores from September 8-9