Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years.

Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility.

It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe.

Currently, students are working out of the Patrick Hall Building on the college’s campus.

A local design and construction team will take on the project.

Demolition is expected to begin early next week, with a completion date set for January 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

