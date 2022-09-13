Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is cooking up some changes for culinary students in the next few years.
Today, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to construct a new facility.
It will be state-of-the-art and include a formal teaching kitchen, baking kitchen, demonstration classroom and cafe.
Currently, students are working out of the Patrick Hall Building on the college’s campus.
A local design and construction team will take on the project.
Demolition is expected to begin early next week, with a completion date set for January 2024.
