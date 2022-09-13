Business Break
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer

Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Attorney Ralston D. Jarrett.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:11 a.m. on September 20, at North Highland Church - 7300 Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus.

A public viewing is set for September 19 - from 1 - 6 p.m. at Progressive Funeral Home - 4235 St. Mary’s Road in Columbus. A candlelight vigil is also being held on September 18 at 6 p.m. at the Law Offices of Ralston Jarrett. If you attend, you are asked to bring a white candle for the vigil.

Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer(Source: Family of Ralston Jarrett)

Jarrett died on September 8. He was licensed to practice law in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina - and he also owned a party bus business.

