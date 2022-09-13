Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Key matchups, Pick’em September 15-17

Glenwood football 2022
Glenwood football 2022(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple undefeated teams will face off this Thursday and Friday across Georgia and Alabama.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW MATCHUPS]

YOU PICK’EM

Select your picks for the featured matchups below and we will compare the fan vote against our sports team on Wednesday night during “The Score”. You can watch by visiting this story, downloading the WTVM News app or visiting our channels on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Morris Road
25-year-old shot, killed on Forestside Dr. in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Police searching for missing Columbus man last seen June 2019
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe

Latest News

Opelika defeats Central
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlights and final scores from September 8-9
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 1)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 1)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 3)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 2)
SPORTS OVERTIME WEEK 3 (PART 2)