NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect

One deputy says they noticed a gun within arm’s reach inside the suspect’s car
Jerel Raphael Brown was charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
Jerel Raphael Brown was charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a shooting on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month.

Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse. Though one person was injured, deputies say the situation could’ve turned deadly.

It’s been nearly a month since police say a man went on a shooting rampage across Georgia and Alabama. Auburn police say 39-year-old Jerel Brown shot at two drivers coming down I-85 one morning, with a 45-year-old man critically wounded after two separate shootings in Auburn and Troup County.

“I didn’t know every detail about the situation, but I did know he was a shooting suspect. You’re nervous going into something like that,” said Chambers County Deputy Derick Wright.

Shortly after Auburn police posted this photo of Brown’s 1996 White Cadillac Fleetwood, he was captured in Lafayette.

BROWN'S 1996 CADILLAC FLEETWOOD
BROWN'S 1996 CADILLAC FLEETWOOD(AUBURN POLICE)

During Monday’s Chambers County commission meeting, several deputies were awarded for helping arrest him.

“From when they actually sent that photo out of the suspect vehicle, I believe it was only about 15 minutes later that our deputies in the field spotted the vehicle,” said Sergeant Keegan Daniel.

“I initiated a felony traffic stop by ordering the driver to put his hands out the window,” said Deputy Wright, who said Major Tommy Sims spotted the Cadillac near the Pacecar Express gas station on Lafayette Street South.

“We checked the vehicle just for people -- to make sure there was no other people in the vehicle. And at that point we locked the scene down and waited on Auburn P-D and Troup County,” said Deputy Wright.

Auburn police say they found several firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Brown’s car.

“Later on, I did notice a gun that was within arm’s reach. Had he decided to grab the gun instead of put his hands out the window, I mean there’s no telling what direction that would’ve went,” said Deputy Wright.

It was alarming, but Wright says he and the other deputies felt ready to jump into action.

“Not every situation is the same. So you kind of have to adapt on the fly at times, but this one actually went all the way any better,” said Deputy Wright.

News Leader 9 reached out to Auburn police for an update on the man injured in that shooting but has not heard back. But, Brown remains in custody at the Lee County jail facing an attempted murder charge. He’s also facing three charges in Troup County including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and 1st-degree criminal damage.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Auburn man arrested for distribution of a controlled substance including fentanyl
