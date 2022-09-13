Piedmont Columbus Regional emphasizes metabolic disease awareness with mobile unit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional continues to partner with various community organizations to bring the latest developments in health care, promote wellness and prevention, and encourage individuals to make better decisions about their health.

The hospital’s mobile unit parked at Safe House Ministries - a homeless shelter - Tuesday afternoon, to provide care for metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hospital officials tell us they want to continue reaching various communities, regardless of their ability to pay.

They tell News Leader 9 that it’s vital for patients to be provided with the proper care and medications to help prevent things like heart attacks and strokes.

“Even if you might not feel sick right at this moment, it’s important for you to follow up with your physician if possible, seek healthcare if you can, because we want to prevent these things from happening in the first place,” said Dr. Ryan Cromer, pharmacy resident.

“We’ve been doing this for about 30 years, they have learned to come to us,” said Dr. Gregory Foster, mobile unit director. “They know when we’re going to be here. They know to look for the van, and they know they’re going to get quality care.”

If you missed today’s mobile unit, no worries - we have a list below of future locations.

