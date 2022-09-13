Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Piedmont Columbus Regional emphasizes metabolic disease awareness with mobile unit

By James Giles and Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional continues to partner with various community organizations to bring the latest developments in health care, promote wellness and prevention, and encourage individuals to make better decisions about their health.

The hospital’s mobile unit parked at Safe House Ministries - a homeless shelter - Tuesday afternoon, to provide care for metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hospital officials tell us they want to continue reaching various communities, regardless of their ability to pay.

They tell News Leader 9 that it’s vital for patients to be provided with the proper care and medications to help prevent things like heart attacks and strokes.

“Even if you might not feel sick right at this moment, it’s important for you to follow up with your physician if possible, seek healthcare if you can, because we want to prevent these things from happening in the first place,” said Dr. Ryan Cromer, pharmacy resident.

“We’ve been doing this for about 30 years, they have learned to come to us,” said Dr. Gregory Foster, mobile unit director. “They know when we’re going to be here. They know to look for the van, and they know they’re going to get quality care.”

If you missed today’s mobile unit, no worries - we have a list below of future locations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Police searching for missing Columbus man last seen June 2019
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe

Latest News

Piedmont Columbus Regional emphasizes metabolic disease awareness with mobile unit
Piedmont Columbus Regional emphasizes metabolic disease awareness with mobile unit
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer
Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus