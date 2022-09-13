Small taste of fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons are in our future for the rest of the week.

More comfortable mornings to come this week! (Source: WTVM Weather)

After starting off in the 50s and 60s this morning for the first time since May, we’ll reach 82 to 86 degrees Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and a few high clouds. More importantly, very comfortable humidity levels will be present.

Ideal weather to take care of some yardwork today! (Source: WTVM Weather)

A tad cooler early Wednesday with lows mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dry air cools down and warms up efficiently though so with full sunshine, our temperatures will max out in the mid to even upper 80s.

Very pleasant humidity levels the next few days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lows will mostly be in the 60s the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

While rain chances remain close to zero for at least the next week, it will gradually turn a little more humid as we head toward the end of the week, weekend and early next week just not as oppressive as July or August. This is sort of a “false fall” and we are not done with summer yet; highs could easily be back to 90+ next week. We’ll take the break while we can.

A great stretch of sunshine, dry weather and mild weather on tap. Afternoons will get toasty. (Source: WTVM Weather)

