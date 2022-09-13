Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

United Way Chattahoochee Valley announces $7.5M fundraising goal

United Way Chattahoochee Valley announces $7.5M fundraising goal
United Way Chattahoochee Valley announces $7.5M fundraising goal(Source: United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - United Way began its annual fundraising campaign for 2022 on Tuesday, Sept. 13., with a major goal in mind.

The kick-off was held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center with about 700 people. This event is the organization’s most prominent of the year.

With WC Bradley Company being this year’s Premiere Event Sponsor, this year’s event was a game show focused on the strategies and work done in the community, Strategy Showdown.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s United Way Campaign because we know that together, we will create a thriving, equitable community. United Way is here to partner, collaborate, and create meaningful change that benefits every person in the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Ben Mosser, President and CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

He added, “United Way’s collective work is only possible through the compassion and generosity of our community members. We ask that everyone get involved and invest - we are united for a resilient, strong, and supported community for all!”

This year’s United Way Campaign Chair is Pace Halter, President and COO of WC Bradley Co. Real Estate. The organization says Pace leads by example, using time, treasure and talent to benefit United Way and those they serve.

“United Way is a leader in the community at bringing people together, focusing efforts and driving change for the better – and I am proud to be part of that movement,” said Halter.

Halter added, “Residents in our community and the region are faced with ongoing challenges, and my hope is that by coming together, we can create a strong, thriving community for everyone who lives, works and plays in the Chattahoochee Valley. Now is the time to invest in our community.”

After the game, winning contestants with golden tickets were invited up for a round of Plinko.

Mosser and Halter then announced this year’s fundraising goal of $7.5 million.

According to United Way, money raised during the fundraiser is invested in programs that meet a need in one of three areas for United Way -- Economic Mobility, Educational Equity and Health Access.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead

Latest News

The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on June 30, 2022. The 28...
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for $18M deal signing
Auburn Univ., US Army host ceremony for historic 10-year agreement
The Laurel Hotel & Spa
Laurel Hotel and Spa officially opens in Auburn
Scammers targeting local businesses in East Alabama