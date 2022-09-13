United Way Chattahoochee Valley announces $7.5M fundraising goal

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - United Way began its annual fundraising campaign for 2022 on Tuesday, Sept. 13., with a major goal in mind.

The kick-off was held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center with about 700 people. This event is the organization’s most prominent of the year.

With WC Bradley Company being this year’s Premiere Event Sponsor, this year’s event was a game show focused on the strategies and work done in the community, Strategy Showdown.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s United Way Campaign because we know that together, we will create a thriving, equitable community. United Way is here to partner, collaborate, and create meaningful change that benefits every person in the Chattahoochee Valley,” said Ben Mosser, President and CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

He added, “United Way’s collective work is only possible through the compassion and generosity of our community members. We ask that everyone get involved and invest - we are united for a resilient, strong, and supported community for all!”

This year’s United Way Campaign Chair is Pace Halter, President and COO of WC Bradley Co. Real Estate. The organization says Pace leads by example, using time, treasure and talent to benefit United Way and those they serve.

“United Way is a leader in the community at bringing people together, focusing efforts and driving change for the better – and I am proud to be part of that movement,” said Halter.

Halter added, “Residents in our community and the region are faced with ongoing challenges, and my hope is that by coming together, we can create a strong, thriving community for everyone who lives, works and plays in the Chattahoochee Valley. Now is the time to invest in our community.”

After the game, winning contestants with golden tickets were invited up for a round of Plinko.

Mosser and Halter then announced this year’s fundraising goal of $7.5 million.

According to United Way, money raised during the fundraiser is invested in programs that meet a need in one of three areas for United Way -- Economic Mobility, Educational Equity and Health Access.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.