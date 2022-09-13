Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

University of Alabama reaches record enrollment

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide is getting stronger, with a record number of students rolling in for the 2022-2023 school year.

The university announced this week that 38,645 students are enrolled for the Fall semester, topping the previous record set in 2017.

In addition, UA also broke their record for the most National Merit Scholars on campus. This Fall, there are 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, a 16 percent increase over last year.

UA says the boost in numbers is due to the largest freshman class they university has ever had, with 8,063 enrolled for the year.

School president Dr. Stuart Bell said in part, “The University of Alabama experience continues to draw diverse, talented students from all over the state, nation and world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Police searching for missing Columbus man last seen June 2019
Columbus PD: Missing man last seen June 2019 found safe

Latest News

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
A delightful start to Tuesday will turn into a pleasantly warm finish with lots of sunshine. It...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Columbus Technical College
Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility
Barbour Co. Intermediate School receives funding from Ala. initiative
Barbour Co. Intermediate School receives funding from Ala. initiative