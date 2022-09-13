Woman escapes safely from house fire in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is left uninjured following a house fire in LaGrange on Sept. 12.

According to LaGrange Fire Department, crews were called to Jefferson Street about reports of a structure fire.

Deputy Chief Willie Bradfield conducted a full search around the home and noticed the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

More crew arrived at the scene to assist in controlling the flames.

The resident of the home was to exit safely by the alert of her smoke alarm.

