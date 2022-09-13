Business Break
Woman escapes safely from house fire in LaGrange

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is left uninjured following a house fire in LaGrange on Sept. 12.

According to LaGrange Fire Department, crews were called to Jefferson Street about reports of a structure fire.

Deputy Chief Willie Bradfield conducted a full search around the home and noticed the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

More crew arrived at the scene to assist in controlling the flames.

The resident of the home was to exit safely by the alert of her smoke alarm.

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead

United Way Chattahoochee Valley announces $7.5M fundraising goal
Road closure at Illges Rd. in Columbus to begin Sept. 19
Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Columbus Technical College
Columbus Tech holds groundbreaking for new culinary facility