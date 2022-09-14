Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

(KSWO)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13.

Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit an embankment.

Steadman was taken to the Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, where he died from his injuries.

The incident happened on Dudleyville Road in Tallapoosa County, ALEA says.

There are no further details at this time as troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
Arrest made in fatal shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead

Latest News

Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Russell County DA’s office clearing 4-year-old court backlog
Man arrested on multiple charges after stand-off in LaGrange
Suspect arrested in Kings Mountain Ct. murder in Columbus
Suspect arrested in Kings Mountain Ct. murder in Columbus