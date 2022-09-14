Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home annual fundraiser happening Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home, a group home that helps young girls facing trauma needs your help. The home, which has deep roots in Columbus is hosting its annual fundraising event this Saturday.

The State of Georgia covers roughly 80% of the Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home’s expenses, and Saturday’s event helps bridge that gap.

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams talked with the director of the program to find out how the home has been around since the 1800′s and the impact it’s had on countless young women.

“There’s so many kids in the state that need a safe place to live, and we want the community to know that we would love to care for them,” Jennifer Shawa, Director of Development and Marketing said.

The Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home, a branch of the Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services nonprofit, has been working since 1845 to provide a safe place to live and therapeutic care for females age 10-17.

Most either were in the foster care system and have experienced sexual trauma. This, oftentimes leading to unhealthy emotions and behaviors, the program teaches young woman as they live and heal in a safe, staff-secured environment.

“The girls who live here, about 30 of them, have been through different types of trauma, abuse neglect, sometimes sexual abuse,” Shawa explained. “They come here because they can’t safely live at home.”

... a career Shawa, said is bitter sweet. She recalled one instance of a girl who went through the program years ago. She explained it took this young girl at least 6 months to learn to trust, not be scared and open up.

“... and then she settled in and realized the staff here is not giving up on her, believed in her and encouraged her... encouraged her in her academics. She realized she was smart, so She threw herself into her academics. and ended up living here all her teenage years. She went to CSU and got her Bachelor’s degree then went back to get her Master’s degree. She is now serving in the community to help others who have also gone through hard things. Her story inspires me.”

The benefit dinner is this Saturday at The new Powerhouse on the River in Columbus.

Visit https://www.twincedars.org/events/ for more information.

