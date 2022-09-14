Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Jerel Raphael Brown was charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
Rail strike threatens to unleash national consequences
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly’s child porn trial
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Crowds gather in London to see queen’s coffin procession