Chamber of commerce weather sticking around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clear, pleasant mornings and warm, sunny afternoons are in our cards for the foreseeable future. Rain chances will likely be near zero for the next 7 to 10 days at least.

No significant rainfall is expected for at least the next week in the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After 50s and 60s this morning, full sunshine will send our high temperatures into the 84 to 88 degree range Wednesday. Humidity is still in check so heat index won’t be a factor.

Temperatures mostly max out in the mid 80s Wednesday, but it will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Thursday morning, temperatures will mostly be in the low to mid 60s. However, a few spots may dip into the upper 50s. Sunny, warm and a bit breezy during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Continued sunshine and just a few occasional clouds dominate the weather picture Friday and through the weekend as high pressure controls our weather. Each day and night, temperatures warm by a degree or two and humidity comes up just a touch.

That means by the end of the weekend and early next week, our highs will near the 90 degree mark with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Above average temperatures are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows closer to 70. Again, no significant rain chances here with rain staying to our south over the Florida peninsula and maybe southeast Georgia.

Sunny and dry as temperatures warm up a little each day. Turning hot by next week. We aren't done with summer yet! (Source: WTVM Weather)

