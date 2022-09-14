Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force, a confirmed gang member has been taken into custody after successfully executing multiple felony warrants.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says, on Sept. 13, Eddie Hawkins Jr. a bench warrant was issued for the following:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felony

Terroristic threats

Hawkins Jr. also has two counts of violation of probation, bail jumping and felony possession of marijuana, the sheriff says.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

