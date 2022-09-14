Business Break
Delta Sigma Theta encouraging voter registration in Tri-City

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of Columbus alumnae of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority encourages the Tri-City to become voters and vote in every election.

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20.

That’s why the women of Delta are encouraging you to check your voter status, remind you of important dates and, of course, make sure you get out and vote to weigh in on matters that affect you.

“October 11 is the last day to register to vote for the November 22 election, October 17th - Nov. 4th 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. is the beginning of early voting. Locations for early voting city services center, Columbus tech and Shirley Winston recreation center on Steam Mill Road,” said Pat Hugley Green, a representative of Delta Sigma Theta.

General Election Day is right around the corner, on Nov. 8. You can head to your designated polling place to make your voice heard.

The Delta sisters are partnering with entities to encourage voter registration and teach voting education.

