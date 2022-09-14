Georgia National Fair rolls out new clear bag policy

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The Georgia National Fair recently announced its new policy requiring guests and team members only to wear clear bags.

According to the fair’s Facebook, the organization requires all bags to be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller.

Exceptions will be made for diaper bags, bags holding items for infants or bags for other medical reasons.

Additionally, the fair adds that wallet-sized or smaller bags are not required to be transparent. However, all bags are subject to inspection.

