Herschel Walker, Sen. Raphael Warnock agree to Oct. 14 Savannah debate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Both U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and his GOP opponent, Herschel Walker, have confirmed they will meet in at least one debate ahead of Georgia’s nationally watched midterm election this fall.

On Tuesday night, Warnock’s campaign announced he had agreed to debate Walker Oct. 14 in a Savannah debate hosted by Nexstar. On Wednesday, Walker’s campaign confirmed his participation.

While Walker has agreed to Oct. 14, Warnock is continuing to challenge the UGA football legend to at least one other debate, either in Macon on Oct. 13 or an Atlanta Press Club debate on Oct. 16.

On Wednesday, Warnock’s campaign said the senator would debate Walker in a Savannah debate hosted by Nexstar, if Walker would agree to debate Warnock at the Mercer University Center for Collaborative Journalism held in Macon on October 13 or the Atlanta Press Club debate on October 16.

Warnock proposed those two debates earlier this summer, with no confirmation from Walker’s campaign.

Warnock is still asking for more than one debate, and is still accusing Walker of agreeing to the Nexstar debate only if Walker is given a list of topics before the event.

“Reverend Warnock is eager to speak to Georgians about his work on their behalf and remains hopeful Herschel Walker will do right by Georgians, get on a debate stage at least one other time in either Macon or Atlanta, and explain his positions to them,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock’s campaign manager. “If Herschel Walker can’t do that, he isn’t ready for the job of U.S. senator.”

“I’m glad to see that Raphael Warnock has agreed to face the voters, he has a lot of explaining to do,” Walker said. “He’s gotten rich in office while the people of Georgia have suffered. He’s voted with Joe Biden over 96% of the time, giving us high gas prices, empty shelves, and out of control inflation. I’m looking forward to October 14 so the voters can see the contrast between us.”

