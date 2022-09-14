Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County

By Tiffany Maddox
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Uchee Chapel Methodist Church and its cemetery sits on what was once called the historic Old Federal Road now known as Russell County Road 22.

What currently stands was constructed in 1859. Services were actively held at the church for 130 years until 1989.

So, of course there’s major wear and tear to the building.

Historical Commissioner Mary Jo Persons says still the church has great potential.

“Right now, the main thing is the windows, possibly the electrical and plaster on the inside,” said Persons.

While the church needs some TLC, its cemetery needs some logistical assistance.

Bringing in historical experts from around the state Like Collier Neely from Montgomery.

“We might be able to actually help them list the cemetery that’s related to Uchee Methodist Church to the Alabama Cemetery Registry,” said Neely.

The historical commission successfully added the church to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997, now it’s time to recognize the cemetery.

Collier Neely explains how the Landmarks Foundation will assist.

“Deed research, church records research, talking to people, and just kind of building relationships,” said Neely.

While the group helps Mrs. Persons sort out details, her dedication to the Uchee churches restoration project is a personal one.

“A lot of the people who founded the church are buried here,” said Persons. “My grandfather, my great-grandfather is there.”

The goal, is to preserve the rich history for the next generation.

“So, you have this deep embedded history here and as we lose these rural places, and as are society changes it’s important that we gather as much information as we can so we can better tell our story,” said Neely.

In the future the Russell County Historical Commission sees the old church being totally restored and used as a tourist attraction, showing the areas history and using the building as an event space.

Commissioners are currently waiting to see of they will receive a grant for funding, but people can donate as well.

Individuals/organizations may make donations to Russell County Historic Commissions.

They ask that you please earmark for Uchee Chapel Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3411, Phenix City, Al. 36868. For more information, send email to mary.jpersons@live.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Morris Road
Suspect identified in murder of 25-year-old shot in Columbus
Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Jerel Raphael Brown was charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and...
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
Columbus criminal attorney Ralston Jarrett dies at 32
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus lawyer

Latest News

Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
Sunny, warm afternoons and clear, pleasant nights are on the way!
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Public Safety Department Heroes Honored at ‘Remembering 9/11′ ceremony
Sunday, the Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 35 hosted a ceremony...
Public Safety Department Heroes Honored at ‘Remembering 9/11′ ceremony