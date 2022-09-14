Business Break
Lafayette Police: Investigation continues for body found in cemetery

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lafayette police department needs your help as they are working on identifying a body found early Saturday morning near the city cemetery. The cause of death remains unknown.

Police are still working on identifying a man believed to be in his 30 or 40s and the details that led to his death. He was found near a wooded area right outside the city cemetery you see right behind me.

Officials describe the dead man as a slender white male with brown hair and a beard, wearing a navy blue shirt, brown pants, and black shoes.

No identification was found on him, and the investigation is still ongoing. His body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

We will continue to keep you updated as the death investigation continues.

If you have any information that may help the Lafayette police identify the body, you can give them a call at (334)864-2211

