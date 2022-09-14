LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder.

On September 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they located one male subject, whose identity is still unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officers immediately received information the suspect had fled the scene and was now inside a residence on Juniper Street. The uninvolved residents were evacuated to safety.

After a short standoff, 28-year-old Quindarious Smith surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.