LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder
LaGrange police arrest man on multiple charges including attempted murder(Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges including attempted murder.

On September 13, officers responded to the 1400 block of Juniper Street in reference to a person shot. When they arrived they located one male subject, whose identity is still unknown at this time, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Officers immediately received information the suspect had fled the scene and was now inside a residence on Juniper Street. The uninvolved residents were evacuated to safety.

After a short standoff, 28-year-old Quindarious Smith surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident on the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

