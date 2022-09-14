Business Break
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus

A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.

Traffic is being redirected from Victory Drive southbound lane. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is on the scene helping with redirecting traffic.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

