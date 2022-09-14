Business Break
LifeSouth, ClinCept holds blood drive and research event in Columbus

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Something in the community should never go without, blood donors.

The community had the opportunity to get pricked for a good cause at LifeSouth’s Columbus Donor Center off Woodruff Farm Road.

Georgia LifeSouth partnered with ClinCept, a clinical research company, to host the drive that started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m.

The event was not only a blood drive but a research opportunity.

Some donors showed up with consent to wear a wristband monitor used to watch their blood pressure, blood volume loss and blood count while donating.

The whole process is simple and easy and only takes 40 minutes.

Donors who wore the band also received a gift card courtesy of ClinCept.

