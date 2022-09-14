Lions introduce new head coach, new team logos

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new era of Columbus Lions football is coming to Columbus. The team held a press conference on Tuesday to announce a new head coach and unveil new branding for the upcoming season.

New Lions majority owner Jeff Levack, who helped the Albany Empire win three NAL championships in four years, introduced Chris McKinney as the second Lions head coach in team history. McKinney also comes from Albany, where he was most recently the Empire’s defensive backs coach.

The Chris McKinney era begins as the @columbuslions names new head coach. New team president in Jeff Levack as well going into the new season. pic.twitter.com/wAhQ6hMKP6 — Tony Reese (@TonyReeseTV) September 13, 2022

“I’m a Georgia boy, so I wanted to be close to home,” McKinney said. “This is the best opportunity to do it on one of the greatest storied franchises that we have in arena football in the whole country.”

McKinney also has experience as an offensive coordinator in the league for the Jersey Flight and was the head coach of the Cape Fear Heroes in the American Arena league in 2019.

