Man arrested on multiple charges after stand-off in LaGrange

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in LaGrange.

Police say, on Sept. 13, officers received reports about a person shot on Juniper Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, a male suspect was found suffering from a gunshot to his upper body.

Immediate medical assistance was given, and the victim was transported to a Metro-area hospital via Life Flight.

During the investigation, officers were notified that the suspect, 28-year-old Quindarious Smith, ran from the scene into a nearby residence, where a short stand-off followed.

Residents of the home were safely evacuated, and shortly after, Smith surrendered and was arrested.

Smith was charged with the following:

  • Attempted murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The shooting victim has not been identified and, according to police, is in serious yet stable condition, undergoing surgery.

Smith was on active parole for a prior robbery conviction at the time of the incident.

