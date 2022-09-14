Man arrested on multiple charges after stand-off in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in LaGrange.
Police say, on Sept. 13, officers received reports about a person shot on Juniper Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, a male suspect was found suffering from a gunshot to his upper body.
Immediate medical assistance was given, and the victim was transported to a Metro-area hospital via Life Flight.
During the investigation, officers were notified that the suspect, 28-year-old Quindarious Smith, ran from the scene into a nearby residence, where a short stand-off followed.
Residents of the home were safely evacuated, and shortly after, Smith surrendered and was arrested.
Smith was charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
The shooting victim has not been identified and, according to police, is in serious yet stable condition, undergoing surgery.
Smith was on active parole for a prior robbery conviction at the time of the incident.
