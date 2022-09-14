Public Safety Department Heroes Honored at ‘Remembering 9/11′ ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Let us honor, let us honor all who came before us,” says Nancy Jones, 1st Vice Commander Post 135.

Sunday, the Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council and American Legion Post 35 hosted a ceremony in honor of heroes lost on September 11th, 2001.

At the American Legion Post 35 office, an exchanging of sincere and earnest words in front of those who served and currently serve in armed forces and law enforcement right here in our community.

The order of service included a prayer, a pledge to the flag, and the reading of a poem titled “Where were you”.

To follow, “Old Glory” was lowered at the exact time the first twin tower was hit twenty-one years ago; 8:46 a.m.

“We remember because we care deeply for this great nation,” says Commander Dea Morrow of Post 35.

Solemn words shared to the audience by Georgia Senator Ed Harbison.

“Each one teach one, each one help one and I think that’s the unified message that came out of the 9/11 experience,” says Harbison

While the ceremony dedicated remembering the lives lost, this ceremony also embraced the importance of the heroes who responded to work the next day after tragedy in New York City.

“People don’t talk about the next day, those same firemen had to go back work,” says firefighter T. Shannon of Columbus Fire Department. Shannon was born in Queens, New York and remembers exactly how he felt that day.

Chairman of Chattahoochee Valley Veterans Council, Sam Nelson wants the community to take charge in appreciating the heroes in the public safety departments who put their lives at risk daily in the fountain city.

In appreciation of the law enforcement and first responders who put their lives at risk daily here in the Fountain City, awards were presented to four individuals for their acts of heroism.

Corporal Kenneth Rammage of Columbus Police department, Emergency Communications Tech Damekia Anthony, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Countryman, Jr. and Firefighter Shannon, who threw an inch and three-quarter line up a two-story balcony.

