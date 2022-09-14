Business Break
Stretch of Dry and Beautiful Days Will Continue

Derek’s Forecast!
At sunrise, light fog could be seen over a lake in Marble Hill.
At sunrise, light fog could be seen over a lake in Marble Hill.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The days of lower humidity will stick around, even though it might come up a little bit at times in the next week or so. We don’t foresee it rising to summer-time levels anytime soon, however! We are still in store for some comfortable mornings for the rest of this week and the weekend - with potential for some of the normally cooler spots to still make it into the 50s. Afternoons highs look to stay in the mid and upper 80s through the weekend, but we can’t rule out some 90s in the normally warmer spots. For next week, our temperatures will be moving well above average - look for highs in the lower 90s with some spots in the mid 90s, and lows back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The good news is that we expect the humidity values to remain in check during this warm-up. We don’t have any rain coverage in our 9 day forecast with lots of sunshine expected each day along the way!

