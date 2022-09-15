Business Break
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to...
The state may become the first in the country to use nitrogen hypoxia, an untried method to carry out Alan Eugene Miller's execution set for next week.(WBRC)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia.

A federal judge had ordered the state to clarify if the state was ready to implement the new execution method.

Alan Miller is scheduled to be put to death on Sept. 22 for killing three men in a 1999 workplace shooting. Miller is seeking to block his lethal injection, claiming prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 choosing nitrogen hypoxia as his execution method.

