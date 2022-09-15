Business Break
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after Bullock County drag racing crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were drag racing in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said 21-year-old Qye Darrious D. Williams, of Union Springs, died Wednesday at Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South.

The crash happened Sept. 5 around 8:50 p.m. on County Road 7 near County Road 176 (High Log Road), about eight miles west of Union Springs, according to ALEA.

Authorities said details regarding the vehicle and driver that struck Williams are unknown. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact ALEA at 676-7250.

