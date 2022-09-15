City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several issues with vehicle disturbances on weekends and late evenings at the Columbus Civic Center and South Commons have created concerns for city officials and residents.
Columbus officials will host a public meeting on Sept. 15 to discuss safety and security concerns with those parking lots.
The meeting will be held on the Arena Floor of the civic center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact City Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin at 706-225-3108.
