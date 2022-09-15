Business Break
Heavy police presence on Chester Ave. and Samford Ct. in Opelika

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Chester Avenue and Samford Court in Opelika.

According to the Opelika Police Department’s Facebook, officers are responding to reports of a gunshot victim.

At this time, details are limited. However, crews with News Leader 9 are headed to the scene.

Stay with us, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

