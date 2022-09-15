Heavy police presence on Chester Ave. and Samford Ct. in Opelika
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Chester Avenue and Samford Court in Opelika.
According to the Opelika Police Department’s Facebook, officers are responding to reports of a gunshot victim.
At this time, details are limited. However, crews with News Leader 9 are headed to the scene.
Stay with us, on-air and online, as we gather more information.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.