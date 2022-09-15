MCSO: Man arrested on several warrants from Athens-Clarke Co.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with several outstanding warrants in another county was arrested in Muscogee County, the sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Statham Police Department contacted the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) about Kevin Easter, a possible wanted suspect with multiple warrants in Athens-Clark County.

Deputies with the MCSO Uniform Patrol Bureau located Easter, placed him in custody and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

The suspect had the following outstanding warrants:

Aggravated sexual battery

Criminal attempt-aggravated assault sodomy

Theft by receiving stolen property

Reckless driving

Simple battery

Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement

Investigations into Easter are still ongoing.

Additional charges are pending in Athen-Clarke and Muscogee County.

