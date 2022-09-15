Business Break
MCSO: Man arrested on several warrants from Athens-Clarke Co.

Kevin Easter
Kevin Easter(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with several outstanding warrants in another county was arrested in Muscogee County, the sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, the Statham Police Department contacted the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) about Kevin Easter, a possible wanted suspect with multiple warrants in Athens-Clark County.

Deputies with the MCSO Uniform Patrol Bureau located Easter, placed him in custody and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail.

The suspect had the following outstanding warrants:

  • Aggravated sexual battery
  • Criminal attempt-aggravated assault sodomy
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Reckless driving
  • Simple battery
  • Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement

Investigations into Easter are still ongoing.

Additional charges are pending in Athen-Clarke and Muscogee County.

