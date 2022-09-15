Business Break
Midday Dee Time: ‘Thank You’ to our veterans

Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
Midday Dee Time: Side hustles turning into dream jobs
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama and Georgia are homes to great many active duty soldiers and soldiers and their families who liked this area they decided they wanted to retire here.

Today we’re talking about how Uncle Sam is rewarding soldiers for putting their lives on the line to defend us. Dee grew up in a military family and knows personally they were not always recognized and taken care of as well as they deserved. And we’re having a conversation with Marvin Broadwater - a veteran who received the highest medal one can receive for the medical evacuation of a wounded soldier in a mine field. He’s now a retired businessman and a community leader. We’ll hear how army life was for him and what was available to soldiers when he retired.

