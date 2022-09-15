Business Break
MILITARY MATTERS: Navy Chief Surprises Three Children At School

By Jason Dennis
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTVM) - We know a lot about military deployments, with Fort Benning in our back yard. With their dad serving overseas, three students in Virginia went to school, only to get a big surprise.

Elizabeth Allen, with St. Matthews Catholic School, said “So they don’t expect dad for another two days. I am so excited about this. It’s good news. We all need good news. Nine months is a long time to be gone.”

More than a quarter of students at St. Matthews Catholic School in Virginia Beach are part of military families.

“It’s an exciting time, but definitely a difficult time, and hopefully we’ll be there for them for all of that,” said Alyce Steil from the same school.

It was a heartwarming moment, 9 months in the making, but it wasn’t just for 5th grader Brody, with mom Jessica Collins asking “Did we surprise you? Was it a good surprise? Are you happy?”

Navy Chief Michael Collins also surprised their daughter Emeree, while in PE class, then it was a sweet reunion with his youngest child, Morgan – a kindergartener who doesn’t know Chief Michael Collins as a Hospital Corpsman, but as daddy.

“They’re a lot bigger, especially the little one, Morgan. She got huge,” dad Navy Chief Collins said.

He’s looking forward to spending time with the family and enjoying some regular food.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

