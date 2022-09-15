Business Break
New emergency building coming to Russell County

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County will soon have a new emergency equipment building to help shelter those in need in emergencies. The name will be the Logistics Building.

The new building will be multipurpose, able to shelter people when needed and hold events like vaccine clinics. Once a pole barn, the building currently houses all its new equipment for emergency purposes without any air conditioning.

David Martin, EMA Director, says it’s important to be able to house certain items at the temperature they are supposed to be in.

“The citizens will profit from this in the event that there is an incident or a storm event they will be able to come to the logistics building there will be cots there will be a reception center or some sorts where they can get help,” said Martin.

Martin says this project will only take 300 days at max to complete. It will be located on Prentiss Drive in Phenix City near the Russell County Jail.

The funds for this building come from the American Rescue Plan Act grant.

