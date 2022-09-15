Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs.

On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events.

The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula from 9 a.m. to noon for free shore fishing.

The CAST Foundation’s goal is to enrich the lives of children with special needs, support their families and strengthen communities through the sport of fishing.

The outdoor experience was followed by a picnic lunch and an awards ceremony for the children.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to angel, learn, water safety and just being able to enjoy it,” said Rick Thorne, program coordinator.

This year, the foundation will hold over 80 events in 35 states.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones to hold memorial for 19-year-old victim in Columbus wreck
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
Crews on scene of fire at Buckhead Grill in Columbus
Popular restaurant in Columbus demolished after deemed total loss in fire
Eddie James Hawkins Jr.
Columbus gang member arrested on multiple warrants, sheriff says
A multi-vehicle accident has left lanes blocked on Victory Drive in Columbus.
Lanes blocked after multi-vehicle wreck on Victory Dr. in Columbus
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland
School in forest now open for enrollment in Midland

Latest News

Kevin Easter
MCSO: Man arrested on several warrants from Athens-Clarke Co.
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory
City of Columbus to hold public meeting on recent safety concerns
Pumpkins at Callaway returns this weekend
Pumpkins at Callaway Gardens to return this weekend