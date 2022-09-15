Publix donates $50K to Feeding the Valley to increase meal inventory

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank announced Thursday that they’ve received a hefty donation from Publix as workers from area Publix stores spent Thursday volunteering at Feeding the Valley’s warehouse.

The $50,000 donation will help Feeding the Valley purchase an additional meal sealer for the organization’s warehouse facility. The sealer helps preserve meals that volunteers prepare to be sent out to people in need.

Feeding the Valley has seen a 35-percent increase in the number of students and senior citizens needing meals. Publix staff says the money will help increase capacity and meet the elevated need.

“We are super excited to be able to deliver that for all the great work that they do, feeding so many people that have needs in our community,” said Randy Burt. “What we are known for at Publix is for being involved as responsible citizens in our community. It’s our mission it’s what we do.”

Feeding the Valley Food Bank serves over 100,000 people facing food insecurity throughout 18 counties in central northwest Georgia and in Russell County. Publix charities has donated over a half of million dollars to feeding the valley since 2016.

